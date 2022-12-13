Electric version of Citroen's C3 to be called eC3, India launch likely in January

French auto giant Citroen made its India debut in July, when it launched the C3 hatchback. In September, it launched its second vehicle in the country, the C5 Aircross Facelift. Now, the company is preparing to introduce an electric version of the C3 in India, and has named it eC3.

eC3 will make its India debut in January, at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, the reports said.

Citroen eC3: Expected features

While no details are available, eC3 is expected to come with a 30.2 kWh battery pack, and an engine unit with peak power of 86 bhp and maximum torque of 143 Nm. It will be developed on a Common Modular Platform (CMP), just like the original version of the car.

Also, the electric car is expected to be assembled locally.

Meanwhile, before its debut, the EV has been spotted on test runs. After its launch, its main competitor will be Tata Tiago, the country's most affordable hatchback.

