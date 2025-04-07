From Renault Triber to Kia Carens: 5 budget-friendly SUV/MPVs with three rows of seating under 15 lakh

As the demand for larger cars in India increases, companies are increasingly turning towards models that offer more space for passengers. The majority of MPVs and SUVs now come with a third row, enabling customers to either carry more people or add more luggage space by folding the seats flat. For families and group travelers, this added flexibility has become a key factor when choosing a car. Keeping that in mind, here's a look at ten models available in India for under ₹15 lakh with third-row seating. With a starting price of ₹ 6.10 lakh, the Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India with three row of seating

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is available in four trim variants— RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ, ranging from ₹6.10 lakh to ₹9.02 lakh, ex-showroom. The trims are all able to accommodate seven occupants. All the same, it also doubles as an easy 5-seater when third row seats are folded flat, expanding available boot space from a humble 84 litres to a generous 625 litres. Interior design is very accommodating thanks to its second- and third-row modular seating setup, which owners can utilize to modify space based on whether they are transporting extra people or extra luggage.

Under the hood, the Triber is driven by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. On the feature front, the car comes with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster display, a six-speaker audio system, wireless charging support, and manual air conditioning with rear AC vents. In terms of safety, it boasts up to four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is still among the company's top-sellers, with a 7-seat layout being standard. The Eartiga comes in four major trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with prices ranging from ₹8.84 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh, ex-showroom. Driving it at its core is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103 PS of power and 139 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. For those who require a more fuel-efficient model, the Ertiga is also available as the CNG variant, which comes in the VXi and ZXi trim but with a nominally lower output of 89 PS and 121 Nm.

The cabin of the Ertiga is equipped with a 7-inch infotainment display, an analogue instrument panel complemented by a coloured MID, and an Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker audio. It also features cruise control for added driving convenience. Safety-wise, the MPV is equipped with up to four airbags, rear parking sensors with a camera when reversing, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX mounts on which child seats can be clipped in, as a practical and family-friendly offering.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero is priced between ₹9.79 lakh and ₹10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three trims: B4, B6, and B6 (O). All three trims provide a 7-seater configuration with a second-row bench and rear-facing jump seats for the third row. Under the hood, it's powered by a small 1.5-litre diesel engine with 76 PS of power and 210 Nm of torque. The Bolero is very basic and not loaded with features, providing only the basics that include a newly-designed manually operated air conditioner and heater, a single-din audio system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, semi-digital instruments, power windows, and a 12V socket. Safety is basic, but acceptable with a pair of front airbags and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is an upgraded version of the old Bolero, with the same practical 7-seater layout and side-facing jump seats for the last row. The new aspect is the 1.5-litre diesel engine offering 100 PS of horsepower and 260 Nm of torque, mated with a 5-speed manual transmission for a more fun driving experience. In features, the Bolero Neo steps it up with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen; however, it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Inside, there is also a conventional analogue instrument cluster and multi-information display, a 6-speaker audio system, and a manual air conditioning system with separate vents for second row passengers. While offering a more modern feel in the cabin than the standard Bolero, the included safety package is largely untouched and includes dual airbags for front passengers and rear parking sensors.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is Kia's most affordable MPV, which is offered in a 6- and 7-seat configuration starting at ₹10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with three engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 PS; a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 160 PS; and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 116 PS. Each engine is crafted to offer reasonable performance and economy based on the model.

Inside the Carens, there are two 10.25-inch screens—one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment screen—giving it a modern and high-tech interior. In addition, it features an 8-speaker Bose audio system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and a single-pane sunroof. When it comes to safety, the Carens is no slouch, as all variants come standard with six airbags, while a dual-camera dashcam and a rear camera plus parking sensors provide extra safety and convenience.