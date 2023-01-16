Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
From today, Maruti Suzuki vehicles costlier by 1.1%

Published on Jan 16, 2023 01:35 PM IST

This is the second price hike that the homegrown carmaker is undertaking in the ongoing fiscal year, after the earlier hike, in April 2022.

 Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has hiked prices of its vehicles across models by about 1.1 per cent.

In December last year, the company had said it would hike prices of its vehicles to offset the impact of rising input costs and make provisions to update the model range to conform to stricter emission norms which will kick in from April 2023.

"An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1 per cent. This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2023," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to SUV Grand Vitara which are priced between 3.39 lakh and 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

