Gurugram to Jaipur and Back: Real-World Range Test of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara EV

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car for India arrives with a big promise on paper, a claimed range of 543 km. That number is easy to quote, but it doesn’t really answer the question most prospective buyers might have. What matters is how the eVitara behaves over a long day on Indian highways, driven at normal speeds, without trying to game the system. Get Launch Updates on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Notify me Notify me A full-day highway drive in the Maruti Suzuki eVitara reveals how its real-world range stacks up against the claimed figure.

So we did exactly that.

We took the eVitara out early in the morning, pointed it towards Jaipur, and simply drove, watching how the battery dropped, how the range estimate behaved, and whether the car felt relaxed doing the distance.

Starting the day with a full battery and realistic expectations

We rolled out just before 10 am with the battery charged to 99 percent. The car wasn’t showing anything close to the headline number; the range estimate on the screen read 453 km. That already felt more honest, and more in line with how most EVs behave once you’re out in the real world. The plan was straightforward: highway driving, steady speeds, no aggressive regen use, and no deliberate attempts to stretch the range.

After covering close to 66 km, the battery had dropped by roughly 20 percent. Nothing dramatic, nothing worrying. At this point, the eVitara felt settled into its stride, and the range estimate wasn’t jumping around wildly. Most of this stretch was driven in normal mode, at sensible highway speeds, with traffic flowing freely.

There is some wind noise once you cross 100 kmph, and it becomes more noticeable as speeds rise, but the overall experience remains relaxed.

Settling into the drive

As the kilometres added up, the eVitara started to show where its strengths lie. The dedicated EV platform, with the battery mounted low in the floor, gives the car a planted feel at speed. Triple-digit cruising is easy, and the car feels stable doing it.

There is some wind noise once you cross 100 kmph, and it becomes more noticeable as speeds rise, but the overall experience remains relaxed. Ride quality, too, is better than expected. Despite the weight of the battery pack, the suspension doesn’t feel stiff or unsettled. It’s clearly been tuned with Indian highways in mind.

By the time we had driven a little over 100 km, the battery was down by about 35 percent, with the car still showing close to 280 km of remaining range.

At the turnaround point, the battery sat at roughly 54 percent, and the car showed a remaining range of about 237 km.

Turning around and letting the numbers play out

At around 137 km into the drive, with Jaipur still some distance away, we decided to turn back. This was where the test really began to matter.

At the turnaround point, the battery sat at roughly 54 percent, and the car showed a remaining range of about 237 km. For the return leg, we switched to eco mode, more as a precaution than a strategy change. Driving style stayed the same, smooth inputs, consistent speeds, and no aggressive regen.

As daylight faded and the kilometres continued to roll by, the eVitara stayed composed. Even late into the drive, there was no sense of the range dropping suddenly or unpredictably.

We rolled back into Gurugram, having covered roughly 282 km. The battery still showed 11 percent charge remaining.

The final stretch and the end of the day

With about 30 km left to reach our starting point, the battery was down to around 15 percent. It was already dark by then, which also gave us a chance to briefly check headlight performance on the highway.

We rolled back into Gurugram, having covered roughly 282 km. The battery still showed 11 percent charge remaining, with an indicated range of about 52 km.

Put together, that works out to a real-world full-charge range in the region of 330–335 km, achieved with nearly all of the driving done on highways, and with regenerative braking playing a minimal role.

In city conditions, where regen comes into play far more often, it’s reasonable to expect noticeably better numbers.

So, how close is it to the claimed number?

On the highway, the eVitara is nowhere near its 543 km claim, and that’s not unusual. What matters is that the range it does deliver feels consistent, predictable, and easy to live with.

In city conditions, where regen comes into play far more often, it’s reasonable to expect noticeably better numbers. But even on the highway, the eVitara proves it can comfortably handle long distances without turning the drive into a constant calculation.

For Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car in India, that sense of predictability might be its biggest strength.