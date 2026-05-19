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Haryana bans new petrol, diesel vehicle additions to cab aggregator fleet in NCR

New Haryana rules will bar petrol and diesel vehicles from fresh aggregator fleet additions in NCR areas starting January 2026.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 08:34 am IST
By Ryan Paul Massey

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Haryana has approved a new regulatory framework for cab aggregators that will prohibit the addition of new petrol and diesel vehicles to aggregator fleets operating in NCR districts. The Cabinet decision, cleared on Monday, aligns the state with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and introduces stricter licensing, safety and insurance requirements for app-based mobility operators.

Petrol and diesel additions barred

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Haryana’s new rules will stop fresh petrol and diesel vehicle additions to cab aggregator fleets in NCR areas from 2026.(REUTERS)

Under the revised rules, all new vehicles added by aggregators, delivery platforms and e-commerce operators in Haryana’s NCR region must run on CNG, electricity, battery power or other cleaner fuels. The Cabinet also approved a separate provision restricting future additions of three-wheeler auto-rickshaws in NCR fleets to only CNG or electric models.

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The rules were approved under amendments to the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The state government said the move is aimed at lowering vehicular pollution and supporting cleaner transport across NCR districts.

The decision follows CAQM directions issued in June last year, which stated that no new petrol or diesel-powered vehicles can be inducted into fleets operated by aggregators, delivery companies and e-commerce firms in Delhi-NCR.

(Also read: Two-wheelers in India could get a new three-layer safety system to tackle hands-off riding)

Licensing and safety norms tightened

Haryana has also introduced a broader compliance framework for app-based transport operators through the substitution of Rule 86A of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993. The revised rules make licences mandatory for aggregators and delivery service providers operating in the state.

The framework includes onboarding rules for drivers and vehicles, fare regulation, passenger grievance systems, refresher training programmes and cybersecurity compliance for aggregator apps.

Operators will be required to provide insurance coverage of at least 5 lakh for passengers, 5 lakh health insurance for drivers and term insurance worth 10 lakh for onboarded drivers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

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