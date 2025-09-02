Hero Glamour X to Ola S1X: 5 most affordable 2 wheelers with cruise control

Two-wheeler cruise control in India was at one point a distant dream, a feature reserved for luxury bikes for cruising down infinite roads. But 2025 is turning out to be different. The technology has crept into commuter bikes and electric scooters without much ado, making daily riding slightly less fatiguing. Here’s a look at five of the most affordable two-wheelers that now let you set a steady pace without constantly working the throttle. Personalised Offers on Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Check Offers Check Offers Hero Glamour X is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in India with cruise control

Hero Glamour X

Hero’s Glamour X is significant not because it’s the most high-tech bike out there, but because it makes cruise control accessible in the 125cc commuter space. For a country where millions rely on motorcycles for daily mobility, the inclusion of such a feature shows how mass-segment bikes are no longer just about mileage. It’s a small comfort, but one that changes how a long daily ride feels.

Vida V2 Pro

Hero’s electric arm, Vida, has also joined the list with the V2 Pro. Beyond its battery-swapping capabilities and connected features, the scooter offers cruise control as part of its package. For urban riders negotiating unpredictable traffic, this might sound unnecessary, but on longer stretches or ring roads, it becomes the kind of feature you only miss once you’ve used it.

Ola S1X

The Ola S1X positions itself as an accessible e-scooter, but the inclusion of cruise control means it isn’t stripped down to basics. For new EV adopters, this signals a shift: even budget-friendly scooters can now offer a bit of the ease once reserved for premium machines. In a sense, the S1X reflects how EV makers are treating technology as a baseline rather than an add-on.

Bajaj Chetak

The return of the Chetak in electric form has always carried nostalgia, but Bajaj hasn’t just relied on its past. Cruise control on the Chetak shows that even legacy names are adapting to today’s rider expectations. It’s a nod to the fact that comfort, not just design, is central to sustaining relevance in an increasingly crowded EV market.

Ola S1 Pro

At the higher end of this list sits Ola S1 Pro. It has always been about loading the scooter with as many connected features as possible, but cruise control gives it a practical edge. On highways or longer commutes, it saves the rider from constant throttle input, a reminder that EVs are not just about range anxiety anymore, but also about reducing fatigue.