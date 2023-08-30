Hero MotoCorp launches Karizma XMR, priced at 1.73 lakh

Delhi-based Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday finally launched the much-awaited Karizma XMR, marking the return of the successful ‘Karizma’ nomenclature to its product lineup after more than four years.

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 brings back the legendary Karizma nomenclature in Hero MotoCorp's product portfolio

The Karizma was first introduced to the Indian market in 2003, under Hero MotoCorp's collaboration with Japan's Honda. The motorcycle was, however, discontinued in January 2019.

Price

The bike has an introductory price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom). As the price is introductory, it is expected to go up in the coming days.

Booking

Customers can book their Karizma XMR on this link. The model is available in three colours: Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red, and Matte Phantom Black.

Engine

It is powered by a 210cc single-cylinder iquid-cooled engine; the powering unit churns out maximum power output of 25.15bhp and peak torque of 20.4Nm. Additionally, for transmission duty, the engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Brake and suspension

In Karizma XMR, Hero MotoCorp – the country's leading two-wheeler manufacturer – has telescopic forks at the front, and preloaded adjustable monoshock absorber, for suspension duty. Paired with a dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), there are disc brakes on both front and rear wheels.

