Honda Activa e & QC 1 unveiled: Here’s what the brand’s first Indian electric 2-wheelers get

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has finally ventured into the Indian electric two wheeler space with two new models, Activa e and QC 1. While Honda Activa e has been developed for both domestic and international emerging markets, the Honda QC1 is tailored for the Indian market specifically. The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.

Even though the Honda Activa E and QC 1 are the first electric models from the brand for India, they are the 12th and 13th in Honda's worldwide lineup. The company plans to introduce 30 electric two wheeler models globally by 2030. The Honda Activa e and the QC 1 are claimed to aid the company to inch closer to its ambition of achieving carbon neutrality across all products and corporate activities by 2050. The company also aims for carbon neutrality for its motorcycle range in the 2040s.

Both the Honda Activa e and the QC 1 are planned to be launched in phases beginning Spring 2025. Their bookings will open on January 1, 2025, and pricing details for both models will be announced in January 2025.

Honda Activa e and QC 1: Design

HMSI has gone in for a very similar design for both the electric vehicles. Both the electric two wheelers feature a minimalist design language. With the Activa e, Honda has tried to incorporate the design language of the Activa which is the best selling Honda model in India. The Honda Activa e gets LED combination lights and indicators for the front and the rear. Overall, the electric scooter looks sleek.

Meanwhile, the Honda QC 1 is termed to be an electric moped rather than an electric scooter. It gets a very similar design to the Honda Activa e, however there are few subtle differences. To begin with, the QC 1 does not get the high mounted LED DRL. It further misses out on a wraparound taillight and some of the chrome elements that are offered with the Activa E.

Honda Activa e and QC 1: Specs and powertrain

To mimic the success of the Honda Activa, the Honda Activa e features a basic underbone frame with a telescopic fork and monoshock suspension setup. It comes in two variants—Standard, weighing 118 kg, and Honda RoadSync Duo, weighing 119 kg. With a ground clearance of 171 mm, it is designed to handle typical Indian road conditions. Braking is managed by a 160 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, while both ends are equipped with 12-inch wheels.

The Honda QC 1 on the other hand uses a telescopic front fork with dual rear springs. Its braking system consists of drum brakes, with a 12-inch front alloy wheel and a 10-inch rear alloy wheel.

In terms of powertrain, the Activa e uses a proprietary permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing a peak output of 8 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. It is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has a maximum speed of 80 kmph. The electric scooter gets three riding modes, Econ, Standard, and Sport.

The Honda QC1 on the other hand is equipped with an in-wheel electric motor, delivering a peak power of 2.4 bhp. It reaches a top speed of 50 kmph and offers two riding modes, Standard and Econ, which regulate power and efficiency based on user needs.

Honda Activa e and QC 1: Battery and range

The Activa e is equipped with two swappable batteries, each having a 1.5 kWh capacity, offering a combined range of 102 km on a full charge. Honda is also introducing its battery-swapping service, e:Swap, which will be available in Bengaluru and Delhi and Mumbai intially at the time of launch.

In comparison, the QC1 uses a fixed battery pack. This is a key distinction from the Activa e:, which features a removable battery system. The 1.5 kWh battery in the Activa provides a range of approximately 80 km per charge.

Honda Activa e and QC 1: Features

The Honda Activa Electric includes a 7.0-inch TFT display that automatically adjusts brightness based on time of the day. The display can be operated using toggle switches on the handlebar. The electric scooter also features a smart key with functions such as Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start. The higher-end variant includes the Honda RoadSync Duo application, providing real-time navigation and connectivity options.

On the other hand, the Honda QC1 is equipped with a 5.0-inch LCD display, a USB Type-C charging port, and 26 liters of under-seat storage.