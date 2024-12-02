Honda Amaze to Kia Syros: Three major car launches in India in December 2024

Several carmakers launched various cars in the Indian market in 2024, across different segments. With the year 2024 about to conclude in a few weeks, the last month of the year too will see some exciting car launches in India. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the cars launching in India in December 2024.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is ready for a generational update. Slated to launch on December 4, the new Amaze will come with a plethora of design and feature updates. The new generation Honda Amaze gets LED projector headlamps, a larger and revised radiator grille, LED projector fog lamps, redesigned LED taillights etc. Inside the cabin, the sedan gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connected features, a revamped instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, sunroof etc. On safety front, new Amaze will get an ADAS suite, six airbags, electronic stability control and a reverse parking camera among others. Powering the new Amaze will be the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that works in the outgoing Amaze. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit.

Kia Syros

Kia is all set to launch its next SUV in India on December 19, in the form of Syros. This SUV will be slotted between Seltos and Sonet and will challenge the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO etc. Kia Syros gets vertically stacked LED headlamps, vertical LED daytime running lights, a flat roof, and a boxy shape. The SUV would get a dual display setup combining the touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster etc. Also, there would be a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger etc. Safety features could include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). Expect the SUV to share the engine options with Sonet.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry received the new-generation model in the international market late last year. Now, the Camry is slated to launch in India on December 11. The new Toyota Camry incorporates a revamped design, including a bigger grille, new LED headlights and LED tail lights. The sedan gets a new design 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the new Toyota Camry gets a big 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Other features on board the new Toyota Camry include a 10-inch heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, telematics, connected car tech, dual-zone AC, and ventilated/heated seats with powered and memory functions. Powering the new Camry will be an updated 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with Toyota’s strong hybrid system.