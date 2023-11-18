Honda CB350 launched at 2 lakh, will take on Royal Enfield 350

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday launched CB350, a new 350 cc motorcycle that will take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Honda CB350 (Image courtesy: Honda)

Commenting on the new launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, described the bike as ‘yet another significant milestone for our flourishing premium motorcycle business vertical.’

“Ever since these were launched, our middle-weight 350 cc bikes have delighted customers across various markets. We are confident that the CB350 too will offer an exhilarating experience to buyers,” Mathur told HT Auto.

Variants and price

Honda CB350 comes in two variants – DLX and DLX Pro – priced at ₹1,99,900 (ex-showroom) and ₹2,17,800 (ex-showroom) respectively. Customers can make their bookings at the company's BigWing dealerships; deliveries will commence soon.

Powertrain

The two-wheeler is powered by the same 348.36 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection and is BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The engine, which generates 20.78 bhp of maximum power and 29.4 Nm of peak torque, is mated to a five-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Features

The model has features such as a digi-analogue instrument cluster (which has the company's Smart Voice Control System; HSVCS) and the in-house Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) as a traction control system.

Safety features

For passenger safety, on the other hand, the CB350 is equipped with an emergency stop signal, telescopic forks (at the front), twin gas-charged shock absorbers (at the rear), dual-channel ABS, etc.

Colours

As many as five attractive colour schemes are on offer, with a choice of metallic and matte shades – Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Dune Brown, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Precious Red Metallic.

