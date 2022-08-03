Honda Dio Sports limited edition launched in India in 2 variants. Details here

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its scooter Dio Sports in the domestic market for ₹68,317 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Standard variant and ₹73,317 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Deluxe variant.

Units of the scooter will be available in limited numbers and customers can experience the riding experience at their nearest Red Wing dealership or can also visit the official website, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Wednesday.

Dio Sports is available in two colours- Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black.

Features of Dio Sports include the 110cc, PGM-FI engine powered by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The engine can generate 7.65bhp at 8,000rpm and 9Nm of torque at 4,750rpm, the report said.

The scooter also has a telescopic front suspension, integrated dual function switch, external fuel lid, passing switch and side stand indicator.

It also has a combi-brake system with an equalizer, 3-step adjustable rear suspension and a 3-step eco indicator for better fuel efficiency, the above report added.

Dio Sports comes with new graphics and a sporty red rear suspension. Additionally, the Deluxe variant offers sporty alloys.

The launch of this limited edition scooter comes a day after HMSI saw a 15% jump in its total vehicle sales at 4,43,643 units in July. Last year, the vehicle sales of the company stood at 3,84,920.

HMSI said on Monday that domestic sales grew 18% to 4,02,701 units in the previous month compared to 3,40,420 vehicles sold in July 2021.