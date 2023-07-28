Honda Elevate SUV has a waiting period of up to four months: Report

Automobile giant Honda Cars will launch the Elevate SUV in September. It has already begun to accept bookings for this sports utility vehicle from July.The Elevate SUV, tipped as the rival to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos has amassed healthy number of bookings, HT Auto reported. As per report, a customer may have to wait up to four months to drive this SUV once it hits the roads. The model made its official debut in June. It has been developed specifically for Indian customers. Honda is late in arriving at the SUV segment as prominent Korean rivals and Japanese carmakers have gained stronghold.As per report, Honda's Elevate SUV will be available in four variants called SV, V, ZX and VX. It will be available in seven single colour options including Phoenix Orange Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.Besides this, there are three dual-tone options on rhe CVT variants including Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

Specifications

Takuya Tsumura, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Honda Cars India Ltd. gestures during the world premier launch of the new Honda Elevate SUV in New Delhi on June 6, 2023. (AFP file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Honda SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine which is also used for Honda City sedan. It generates 121 PS of power and torque of 145.1 Nm of torque. The engine has a six-speed manual gearbox and there is an advance CVT on offer. The company has revealed fuel efficiency figures of the SUV, i.e a mileage of 15.31 kmpl in manual variants whereas the CVT variants will give a mileage of 16.92 kmpl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hyundai Elevate SUV is 4,132 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height along with 220 mm of ground clearance. As per HT Auto report, this model also offers 458 litres of boot space.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail