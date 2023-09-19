Honda introduces Motocompacto e-scooter that folds into a carrying case

Honda has introduced the all-new Motocompacto e-scooter as an all-electric personal transportation vehicle. A ‘first and last mile solution,’ it is perfect for cityscapes and college campuses, Honda noted in a press release.

The Monocompacto e-scooter (Image courtesy: Honda)

“Motocompacto is uniquely Honda – a fun, innovatiove and an unexpected facet of our larger electrification strategy. Sold in conjunction with our all-new electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero transmissions transport,” Jane Nakagawa, VP, R&D business unit, Honda Motor Co., United States, was quoted as saying.

Design

A zero emissions EV, the Motocompacto was designed by Honda engineers in Ohio and California. According to the manufacturer, the EV quickly transforms into a light and stackable carrying case that one can take along in a vehicle (including public transport).

How to charge?

Charging is done with a standard 110 V outlet that is on-board and takes up to 3.5 hours to fully charge the model.

Features

The ultra-compact foldable model comes with features such as a cushy seat, secure grip foot pegs, on-board storage, digital speedometer, charge gauge, carry handle, phone app to adjust personal settings (including lightning and ride modes, via Bluetooth), bright LED headlight and taillight, side reflectors, welded steel lock loop on the kickstand (compatible with most bike locks) etc.

Price

It is slated to go on sale starting November at a price of $995 (approx. ₹82,915). It can be purchased from the Japanese automaker's official website or the company's Acura dealerships.

Other details

Maximum speed: 15 mph

Range: Up to 12 miles

Weight: 41.3 lbs

Battery capacity: 6.8 Ah

Maximum power: 490 W

Peak torque: 16 Nm

