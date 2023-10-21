Hornback's foldable e-bike runs 45 km on single charge, costs 45,000; Anand Mahindra is investor in startup

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X to share pictures of him riding a foldable e-bike. This e-bike has been developed by Hornback, a Hyderabad-based consumer product company founded by Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay alumni Nishith Parikh and Rajkumar Kewat.

Anand Mahindra rides the Hornback X1 foldable e-bike(X/Anand Mahindra)

“A bunch of IIT Bombay guys have made us proud again. They’ve created the first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels in the world. That makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it makes the bike stable at higher than medium speed”, Mahindra posted, while sharing pictures of him riding this e-bike.

“And it’s the only bike that doesn’t have to be lifted after folding. Took my very own HORNBACK X1 for a spin around the office compound! (Full disclosure: I have invested in their startup.) Hornback is available on Amazon as well as on Flipkart”, he added.Here are 5 things to know about this foldable e-bike.1. The Hornback X1 comes in two colour combinations of grey-orange and blue-orange. It has an introductory price of ₹44,999. You can own it at a three-month no-cost EMI of ₹14,999.

2. This e-bike has a high strength carbon steel frame with stainless steel joints offering excellent strength and corrosion resistance. It has been tested to 15,000 folds which is equivalent to upto 20 years of folding.3. It is powered by a 36V, 7.65Ah Battery which is easily removable with the provided key. The battery can be charged with a simple 2 pin plug point. It is IP65 Water and dust resistant. It takes four hours to completely charge the bike.4. According to the company, on average, the Hornback can travel up to 45 km on a single charge. The X1 is designed to be foldable for easy storage and transportation.5. The company does not sell the bike from physical stores. You can purchase a Hornback electric bicycle from the Hornback website. The company offers a two-year warranty on all parts of the electric bicycles. Anand Mahindra said the bike is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

