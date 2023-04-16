How to check status of e-challans? Follow these simple steps

With the help of CCTV cameras, vehicles that fail to adhere to traffic rules, such as zebra crossings or traffic signals, are being e-challaned without drivers even realizing it. Many drivers may be unknowingly breaking traffic rules and may have received an e-challan without even realizing it. To avoid any potential trouble, it's crucial to check and fill e-challans online. Here's how to do it.

Representative Image(Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT)