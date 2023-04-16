How to check status of e-challans? Follow these simple steps
Apr 16, 2023 05:33 PM IST
Challans are now automatically generated thanks to CCTV. Here's how to verify that an e-challan has not been given to you.
With the help of CCTV cameras, vehicles that fail to adhere to traffic rules, such as zebra crossings or traffic signals, are being e-challaned without drivers even realizing it. Many drivers may be unknowingly breaking traffic rules and may have received an e-challan without even realizing it. To avoid any potential trouble, it's crucial to check and fill e-challans online. Here's how to do it.
How to check the status of e-challan
- To check e-challan, you have to go to e-challan website parivahan.gov.in. Here you have to click on Challan Details.
- Continue by entering the challan number / car number / driving licence number in the window that appears.
- You will also need to provide the car's chassis or engine number if you opt to submit the vehicle number.
- You will then receive the e-challan details after completing the captcha.
ALSO READ: New national guidelines on traffic cameras in works to keep dangerous driving in check
Online Process of filling e-challan
- To fill the online e-challan, you have to visit the e-challan parivahan.gov.in website.
- Here you will get the option of Pay Online. Click here for payment.
- A form with challan information will now appear. In this form, you will have the choice of entering a Challan Number / Vehicle Number / DL Number; choose whichever one is most convenient for you.
- Then you can make online e-payment by Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking / UPI.