Hyundai announces festive season offer, buy these cars at reduced prices
The deal is applicable on Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and i20 models manufactured by the company.
Hyundai has announced deals on some of its cars under its festive season offer. The offer, which will be valid till the end of the month, is applicable on the South Korean auto giant's Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and i20 models. The company will give the discount as cash, exchange bonus and corporate bonus.
Petrol versions of Grand i10 Nios and Aura
The 1.2-litre petrol models of these cars can be purchased at ₹23,000 less than the market price. Of this, ₹10,000 each is under cash discount and exchange bonus, while ₹3,000 is corporate discount.
Turbo versions of Grand i10 Nios and Aura
Under the deal, these are cheaper by ₹48,000. This includes ₹35,000 in cash discount, ₹10,000 in exchange bonus, and ₹3,000 in corporate bonus.
CNG versions of Grand i10 Nios and Aura
For Grand i10 Nios, as in the case of its petrol version, you have to pay ₹23,000 less than the current cost. The offer includes ₹10,000 each under cash discount and exchange bonus, and ₹3,000 in corporate bonus.
On the other hand, Aura CNG is cheaper by ₹13,000 ( ₹10,000 exchange bonus, ₹3,000 corporate bonus).
i20 (Magna and Sportz)
You can bring home both the variants at ₹20,000 off for each. The reduced price includes ₹10,000 in cash discount and an equal amount as exchange bonus.