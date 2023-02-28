Hyundai Creta, Bajaj Pulsar are most popular car and bike in 2022: Report

Droom, India's leading automobile e-commerce platform, which provides the largest selection of automobiles with over 1.4mn vehicles listed, has released its annual 'India Automobile Ecommerce Report' reports for Calendar Year (CY) 2022.

As per the report, the SUV segment topped the chart in 4-wheelers and Hyundai Creta continued to be the most preferred choice followed by Kia Seltos that made its way up the list quickly becoming the new favorite among buyers. They were followed by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner. Bajaj Pulsar emerged as the top preference in 2-wheelers followed by Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Pulsar NS, TVS Apache RTR, and Honda CB Shine.

In the luxury vehicle segment, Mercedes Benz E-Class became the most preferred luxury car followed by Jeep Compass, Mercedes Benz C Class and BMW5 Series whereas in the 2-wheeler segment Royal Enfield Interceptor came up in ranks and became a hot favorite followed by Harley Davidson Street 750 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

The share of automatic transmission is on a steady rise from CY 2015 when it was 23 per cent to 33 per cent in CY 2022, up from 30 per cent in CY 2021 because of convenience and higher fuel efficiency and EV penetration continues to remain stagnant at 1 per cent of total vehicle sales across categories in India. The share of diesel vehicles fell from 60 per cent in CY21 to 53 per cent in CY22 due to the vehicle scrappage policy barring diesel vehicles older than 10 years from plying on the streets

Premiumization is a trend in India heightened by Droom's pure-play e-commerce model which resulted in the average selling price for cars standing at 11.98 lakh and bikes was 55 thousand. This is primarily because physical branded dealers tend to focus only on mass-market whereas Droom caters to mass, mid, premium and luxury segment.

Commenting on Droom's annual automobile trend report CY 2022, Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Droom said, "The automobile trend report of 2022 shows steady growth in the overall automobile market. The report indicates an increasing acceptance towards online automobile buying and this will only grow in the coming years. There is also a gradual but steady adoption of electric vehicles which will expand in the coming future."

He further added, "Droom has been disrupting and redefining the age-old traditional automobile retailing through its innovative and asset-light ecommerce model. Our technology-driven integrated ecosystem of services has made selling and buying of automobile quick and easy."

With a pure-play e-commerce, asset-light, and technology-oriented business model, Droom has a presence in 1174 cities. The platform has seen significant growth in online buying with Delhi, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Hyderabad emerging as the largest markets for online transaction in CY2022. While online automobile selling and buying is prevalent in metro cities, the trend is also catching onto other cities like Bhiwani, Sangli, Ajmer, Sirsa, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Surat and Ghaziabad. The love for white color cars among customers is evident since it is the preferred choice since 2015.

