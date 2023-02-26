This SUV from Maruti Suzuki has over 90,000 pending orders, demand still soaring

SUVs are becoming increasingly popular in India, specifically the m id-size and sub-compact SUVs. Maruti Suzuki is also vying for supremacy in the car segment. Maruti Suzuki SUV Grand Vitara that was introduced last year alongside the Toyota Hyryder is currently in high demand. Although there are still approximately 1 lakh reservations pending for the Vitara, demand has not decreased.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in September last year. It has intelligent electric hybrid engine. This SUV gives a mileage of approx. 27.97kpl. The SUV has 45 litres of fuel tank capacity.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a starting price of ₹10.45 lakh to ₹19.90 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). There are two CNG versions available for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider. Grand Vitara S-CNG models are priced between Rs. 12.85 lakh and Rs. 14.84 lakh. While the Hyryder's ex-showroom CNG's price is between Rs. 13.23 lakh and Rs. 15.29 lakh.

Customers have such a high demand for this SUV that Maruti Suzuki currently has more than 90,350 pending orders, and the demand for this SUV is not subsiding. In January 2023, the company delivered over 32,000 premium Vitara units. The waiting period has lengthened as a result of the increased demand.

