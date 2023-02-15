Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz Dual-Tone: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out its Ciaz sedan with updated features, and priced its manual gearbox variant at ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and the automatic transmission one at ₹12.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ciaz ‘Dual-Tone’ is based on the sedan's top-end Alpha variant.

The ‘Dual-Tone' in the updated Ciaz's name comes from its dual-tone colour schemes. There is Pearl Metallic Opulent Red, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Grey, and Dignity Brown; each of these comes with a black roof.

Ciaz Dual Tone: Features and specifications

(1.) Maruti Suzuki has added news safety features to the sedan. These are Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist.

(2.) The added safety features are in addition to the ones that were already there: ISOFIX child seats, seat belt pre-tensioners wit force limiters, rear parking sensors, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and dual front airbags.

(3.) It is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15 engine, which produces 103 bhp of maximum power at 138 Nm peak torque. The engine also gets Smart Hybrid Technology.

(4.) The gearbox is a 4-speed torque convertor automatic transmission, and 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficieny for each is 20.65 kmpl and 20.04 kmpl respectively.

(5.) Also, besides the dual-tone colour schemes, the updated Ciaz is available in seven single-tone paint schemes: Nexa Blue, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Pearl Artcic White.

