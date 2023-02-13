Home / Car Bike / Hyundai India drops teaser of a new car. 2023 Verna coming?

Hyundai India drops teaser of a new car. 2023 Verna coming?

Published on Feb 13, 2023 11:51 AM IST

“Ready to roar. Unleashing soon,” tweeted Hyundai India. The image attached in the tweet has a caption that says ‘Ferocious. Power beyond imagination.’

Hyundai launching 2023 Verna?
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hyundai has dropped a teaser of a new car, with many speculating that the teaser is for the company's 2023 Verna. “Ready to roar. Unleashing soon,” tweeted Hyundai India on Sunday.

The image attached in the tweet has a caption that says ‘Ferocious. Power beyond imagination.’ It also shows tyre marks on the tarmac.

Hyundai 2023 Verna: What do we know?

Not much is known about the 2023 version of the Verna sedan, both in terms of launch date and features. However, according to reports, the new-gen model will follow the Japanese manufacturer's new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. Also, the 2023 Verna, says reports, will be given the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)-enabled features, making it the first sedan in its segment in India, to be given such features.

A 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to power the vehicle; the engine delivers 160 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque, making Verna the ‘most powerful car in its segment.’ The 2023 version will get both automatic and manual transmission options, as per reports.

