Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV gets facelift version with bigger battery, enhanced safety features

Hyundai has unveiled the facelift version of its Ioniq 5 EV for global markets, equipping the model with multiple changes, the biggest one being the size of the battery. The South Korean auto giant has also introduced a new version of the electric SUV's N Line version, placing it between the entry-level variant and the top-of-the-range trim. Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift (Image courtesy: Hyundai)

Ioniq 5 facelift: Changes

The new 84 kWh battery pack is larger than the 77.4 kWh one previously on offer. While the new battery pack is expected to increase Ioniq 5 facelift's range, Hyundai is yet to share details on the exact range the EV will offer. The e-SUV currently gives 458 kms on a single charge in international markets; the new model is expected to give around 485 kms without the need to plug in.

The automaker has also changed the car's size, making the facelift larger (4655 mm) than the original model (4635 mm). However, width (1890 mm), height (1605 mm) and wheelbase (3000 mm) remain unchanged. Further, the design is largely similar, though there are small changes on the bumpers, headlights, and rear spoiler.

Ioniq 5 facelift: Safety features

Ioniq 5 facelift gets enhanced safety features as well. These include a Hands-on Detection (HOD) steering wheel; second-generation Lane Keeping Assist; second-generation Remote Intelligent Parking; Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assistance, and more.

Ioniq 5 facelift: Launch

According to Hyundai, both the Ioniq 5 facelift and the new N Line variant will be launched in the manufacturer's home nation of South Korea, later this month. The original Ioniq 5 was launched in India at the Auto Expo in January 2023, and is the company's flagship EV in the country.

It is, however, not clear if Hyundai has plans to bring the new Ioniq 5 to India.