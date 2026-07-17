Ram temple donation theft: Probe reaches Basti as police scrutinise suspected asset trail

The investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has expanded to Basti district, where investigators are scrutinising the assets of a temple honorarium worker whose financial transactions and property acquisitions have come under the scanner. Officials are looking into a series of land transactions in Basti, including the purchase of nearly six bighas of agricultural land in June this year for around ₹90 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to officials familiar with the investigation, the probe has now reached a village in Basti’s Paikolia police station area, where the worker’s family resides. Investigation agencies are verifying immovable properties allegedly acquired in the names of the worker and several family members in recent years.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the worker was engaged on an honorarium basis at the Ram temple after its construction work commenced and was reportedly receiving a monthly honorarium of around ₹15,000-18,000. Investigators are examining whether the value of assets allegedly acquired during this period is disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Officials are looking into a series of land transactions in Basti, including the purchase of nearly six bighas of agricultural land in June this year for around ₹90 lakh. They are also verifying additional land parcels in the district, besides properties allegedly acquired in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Prayagraj.

People associated with the investigation said agencies have identified nearly 20 immovable properties allegedly linked to the worker or his family members across the four cities. Most of these properties are stated to be registered in the names of relatives, and investigators are examining the source of funds used for the purchases.

Residents of the worker’s village told investigators that the family had modest financial means until a few years ago but had subsequently witnessed a significant rise in assets. Apart from a two-storey house in the village, another residential building is reportedly under construction outside the village. The sudden increase in the family’s assets has become a key focus of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are also collecting land records, sale deeds, bank transaction details and other financial documents to establish whether the acquisitions have any connection with the alleged diversion of temple donations.

Senior police officials, however, stressed that the inquiry is continuing and that no conclusion has yet been reached regarding the individual’s culpability. A senior Basti police official said all facts and the role of every person linked to the donation theft case were being examined impartially.

Sources said investigators are in the final stages of verifying the financial trail and documentary evidence. If the findings corroborate the suspected flow of funds, coercive legal action, including arrest, is likely in the coming days. However, no fresh arrest has been made so far, and the allegations remain under investigation.