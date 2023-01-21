Hyundai launches Grand i10 NIOS facelift at 5.68 lakh: All you need to know

Hyundai has launched the facelift version of its Grand i10 NIOS, just days after revealing the hatchback virtually. The car has a starting price of ₹5.68 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹8.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grand i10 NIOS facelift: Design

According to HT Auto, the Grand i10 NIOS facelift comes with a revised front design, including a new bumper with larger central air intake and revised LED DRLs. The profile, however, remains the same, as it gets 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and revised taillights at the rear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grand i10 NIOS facelift: Features

Inside the model's cabin, there is a push-button start/stop, revised instrument console, new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, footwell lighting, wireless phone charging, USB Type-C fast charger, cooled glovebox, climate control with rear AC vents etc.

For passenger safety, meanwhile, it has more than 20 features, including four airbags (six in top variants), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, ISOFIX anchor mounts, auto headlamps, rear-view camera with parking sensors, and more.

Grand i10 NIOS facelift: Powertrain

A 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine powers the car; the motor generates 82 bhp of maximum power and 120 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. There is a CNG-equipped variant as well, with a motor that generates 68 bhp of maximum power and 95 Nm peak torque.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail