Hyundai launches nationwide Smart Care Clinic with discounts on warranty, labour and roadside assistance
Hyundai Motor India launches the Smart Care Clinic campaign from June 24 to July 8, 2026, offering free 30-point vehicle health checks.
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Hyundai Motor India has announced a nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic campaign that will run from June 24 to July 8, 2026, offering vehicle health checks and service-related benefits to customers across the country. The initiative is part of the company's celebrations marking 30 years of operations in India.
Complimentary 30-point vehicle inspection
As part of the campaign, Hyundai customers can avail a free 30-point vehicle health check-up, covering key components such as the engine, brakes, electrical system and suspension. The automaker says the initiative is aimed at helping owners keep their vehicles in optimal condition while improving the overall ownership experience.
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Discounts on extended warranty and labour
The Smart Care Clinic will be organised across more than 1,600 Hyundai service centres in India. During the period, customers can avail:
- Complimentary 30-point vehicle check-up
- Up to 30 per cent benefit on extended warranty plans
- Up to 30 per cent benefit on mechanical labour
- Up to 30 per cent benefit on select car care services
- Up to 30 per cent benefit on roadside assistance packages
- 10 per cent benefit on mechanical and maintenance parts
- 10 per cent benefit on Bluelink subscription services
The offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions, so we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised service centre, as they would have all the information.
(Also read: Next-gen Hyundai Creta spied with new LED tail lamps)
Timed ahead of the monsoon season
According to Hyundai, the service campaign has been scheduled ahead of the monsoon season to encourage customers to get their vehicles inspected before wet-weather driving. Routine maintenance and timely repairs can help improve vehicle reliability, longevity and overall driving experience.
Hyundai's 30-year milestone in India
Commenting on the initiative, Hyundai Motor India National Service Head Nilesh Shah said the Smart Care Clinic reflects the company's customer-first approach and is intended to strengthen customer trust by offering proactive vehicle care and a transparent service experience. The campaign also forms part of Hyundai's celebrations of completing three decades in the Indian market.