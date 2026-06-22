Hyundai launches nationwide Smart Care Clinic with discounts on warranty, labour and roadside assistance

Hyundai Motor India has announced a nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic campaign that will run from June 24 to July 8, 2026, offering vehicle health checks and service-related benefits to customers across the country. The initiative is part of the company's celebrations marking 30 years of operations in India. Hyundai Creta N Line prices were revised by up to ₹1,300 for select models recently.

Complimentary 30-point vehicle inspection As part of the campaign, Hyundai customers can avail a free 30-point vehicle health check-up, covering key components such as the engine, brakes, electrical system and suspension. The automaker says the initiative is aimed at helping owners keep their vehicles in optimal condition while improving the overall ownership experience.

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Discounts on extended warranty and labour The Smart Care Clinic will be organised across more than 1,600 Hyundai service centres in India. During the period, customers can avail:

Complimentary 30-point vehicle check-up

Up to 30 per cent benefit on extended warranty plans

Up to 30 per cent benefit on mechanical labour

Up to 30 per cent benefit on select car care services

Up to 30 per cent benefit on roadside assistance packages

10 per cent benefit on mechanical and maintenance parts

10 per cent benefit on Bluelink subscription services The offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions, so we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised service centre, as they would have all the information.

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Timed ahead of the monsoon season According to Hyundai, the service campaign has been scheduled ahead of the monsoon season to encourage customers to get their vehicles inspected before wet-weather driving. Routine maintenance and timely repairs can help improve vehicle reliability, longevity and overall driving experience.