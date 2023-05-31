Hyundai reveals exterior design of EXTER, see how SUV looks from behind

In a fresh teaser, Hyundai has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming mini-SUV, EXTER. On Tuesday, the South Korean auto giant took to Twitter, dropping an image that showed EXTER's rear profile.

Hyundai Exter SUV will compete with rivals like Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx etc.

In the post, Hyundai said: “The attractive design philosophy of the #HyundaiEXTER continues at the rear too. This SUV's bold looks along with a prominent rear skid plate will surely make heads turn. Think outside. Think EXTER.”

What does the teaser show?

The latest teaser image shows compact, and boxy-looking LED taillights; a wide black panel connects the taillights, and has an ‘H’ symbol – denoting Hyundai – on it. At the bottom of the car, there is a prominent rear skid plate.

There also appears to be an ‘SX’ labelling, an indication that EXTER will have an SX variant.

Hyundai EXTER: Launch

Hyundai has already announced July 10 as the launch date of EXTER, which it will place below Venue in its line-up. Upon launch, the SUV will compete with rivals such as Punch (Tata Motors) and Fronx (Maruti Suzuki).

Hyundai EXTER: Powertrain

There will be two powertrains on offer: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a CNG unit. There will also be a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 5-speed AMT.

