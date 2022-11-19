Hyundai sales in October 2022: Creta best-selling car, check details here

Creta, a 5-seater SUV, emerged as the best-performing model for Hyundai in October, according to HT's sister website Live Hindutsan. To calculate its overall sales data for last month, Hyundai evaluated sales of as many as eleven cars manufactured by the company, including Creta.

Hyundai sales breakup for October 2022

As per Live Hindustan, which cited the automobile giant's data, as many as 11,880 units of Creta were sold in October; the corresponding figure for the remaining 10 cars was below 10,000. At 9,585, Venue sold the second-highest number of units, but was among four models that registered a drop in sales when compared to October last year.

Creta and Venue were followed by NIOS (8,855 units), i20 (7,814), Aura (4,248), Alcazar (2,847), Verna (2,179), Tucson (487), Kona (106), as well as Santro and Elantra, each of which registered zero sales.

In October 2021, customers bought 2,877 units of Santro,2,438 of Verna, and 11 of Elantra.

Overall, Hyundai sold 48,001 units last month, up nearly 30 per cent from the same period 12 months ago when total 37,021 units got sold.

