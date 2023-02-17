Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyundai to launch 2023 Verna on March 21

Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:06 PM IST

Bookings opened on Feb 13, and can be made on Hyundai's official website, or at a company dealership. The token amount for booking is ₹25,000.

Hyundai is, however, yet to reveal the 2023 Verna officially.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hyundai will launch the next generation of its Verna sedan in India on March 21, HT Auto has reported citing a statement from the company. Bookings for the 2023 Verna opened on Feb 13, and those interested can make their booking on Hyundai's official website, or by visiting a dealership.

In either case, customers will have to pay a token amount of 25,000 for the booking. Also, the South Korean manufacturer is yet to officially unveil the model; Hyundai India has been releasing teasers for the next-gen Verna on its Twitter account.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine

A 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine will power the upcoming model, replacing the existing 1,0-litre Turbo GDI engine. This new engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. Also, the engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 158 bhp and 250 Nm respectively.

There is, however, no diesel option on offer.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants and colours

Hyundai will make the 2023 Verna available in four variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). On the colour front, the mid-size sedan will have seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior colour options, including the three new monotone colours: Abyss Black (new), Atlas White (new) and Tellurian Brown (new and exclusive).

