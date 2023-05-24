Hyundai to launch EXTER SUV in India in July, deliveries to begin in August: Report

Hyundai's sub-compact all-new SUV, EXTER, is likely to be launched in India in July, while its deliveries are set to commence the following month. According to Hyundai, EXTER will be the country's maiden sub 4-meter SUV to have as many as 6 airbags as standard, and across all trims.

Hyundai Exter (Image courtesy: Hyundai)

The South Korean auto giant has already started accepting bookings for the car.

Hyundai EXTER: Trims

EXTER will come in 5 trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O).

Hyundai EXTER: Powertrain

The manufacturer has equipped the car with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine (E20 fuel ready) and a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine. The former is offered with both 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (automated manual transmission), while the latter is connected to 5-speed manual transmission only.

Hyundai EXTER: Safety features

For passenger safety, Hyundai has given 26 features across all variants. Among these, the first-in-segment features are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Hill Assist Control (HAC).

The car also has more than 40 advanced safety features.

Hyundai EXTER: Rivals

In the Indian market, it will compete with Punch (Tata) and C3 (Citroen).

