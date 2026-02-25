I want to buy Tata Punch EV facelift's base variant: What all it offers?
Tata Motors has launched the Punch EV facelift, focusing on affordability and usability in its base Smart variant.
Tata Motors has updated its popular electric micro SUV with the Punch EV facelift, and for a lot of buyers, the base variant is likely to draw the most attention. As the most affordable way to step into the refreshed lineup, this entry level trim concentrates on the core features and everyday usability while keeping the asking price competitive. Here’s a closer look at what the starting variant of the Punch EV facelift offers, and where Tata has chosen to keep things simple.
Electric powertrain and drive modes
The Smart variant of the Tata Punch EV facelift comes with a well-rounded electric setup that focuses on usability and efficiency. It features multi-mode regenerative braking, allowing the driver to control how aggressively the car recovers energy while slowing down. There are also two drive modes on offer, City and Sport. City mode is tuned for smoother responses and better range in daily traffic, while Sport sharpens throttle response for quicker acceleration when needed.
Connected tech and instrumentation
Despite being the base variant, the Smart trim does not feel basic in terms of technology. It gets iRA connected car technology with smartwatch connectivity and access to over 50 connected features. This enables functions like remote vehicle monitoring and other smart integrations. The 10.16 cm digital instrument cluster displays key driving data in a clear and modern layout. Features like i High Beam Alert and Smart Digital DRLs further enhance safety and convenience.
Comfort and convenience features
For everyday practicality, the Smart variant offers i FATC automatic climate control, front power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs with side indicators. The driver also gets a height adjustable seat for better comfort, while rear passengers benefit from adjustable headrests. An electric tailgate release and rear parking sensors add to the convenience.
Safety and protection
Safety remains a strong highlight. The base variant is equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program with ABS and EBD, Hill Hold Assist, iTPMS and ISOFIX child seat anchors. It also features impact-sensing auto door unlock, adding an extra layer of protection in case of a collision.
