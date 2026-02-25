I want to buy Tata Punch EV facelift's base variant: What all it offers?

Tata Motors has updated its popular electric micro SUV with the Punch EV facelift, and for a lot of buyers, the base variant is likely to draw the most attention. As the most affordable way to step into the refreshed lineup, this entry level trim concentrates on the core features and everyday usability while keeping the asking price competitive. Here’s a closer look at what the starting variant of the Punch EV facelift offers, and where Tata has chosen to keep things simple.

The Tata Punch EV facelift adopts a revised split LED headlamp layout, moving away from the earlier connected design to achieve a cleaner and more contemporary front-end appearance