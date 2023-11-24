India to be first non-European market for Tesla's proposed ‘most affordable car’: Report

According to a report, India will be the second market and first non-European destination for a proposed 2-door electric car from Elon Musk's Tesla, with the model also being the largest EV manufacturer's ‘most affordable’ vehicle.

Likely to be a sedan or an SUV, the electric vehicle – if indeed the company goes ahead with it – will make its global debut in Germany, the Moneycontrol report said.

“While Tesla has earmarked its German facility for this most affordable car, it expects sizable volumes of this model from the Indian market. Though still unnamed, it will initially follow the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, with its kits being imported from Germany to be heavily indigenised in India,” Moneycontrol quoted a person aware of the development, as saying.

Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is its first manufacturing facility in Europe.

The proposed EV will be priced at 25,000 euros (over ₹20 lakh), the person quoted above further stated. Tesla rolls out its Model Y crossover from the same plant.

Meanwhile, if the development turns out to be true, the ‘most affordable car’ will also be the second EV considered by the company for India, after the aforementioned Model Y, which, as per an earlier Moneycontrol exclusive, will be the Musk-founded giant's maiden offering in the country.

Tesla is reportedly closing in on an agreement with the Indian government to commence operations in the country. During his state visit to the United States in June, prime minister Narendra Modi met several business leaders and entrepreneurs, including Musk, the world's richest person.

