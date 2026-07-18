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Is the Ferrari Amalfi Spider your dream car? Top 5 facts you must know about it

Ferrari Amalfi Spider is the convertible version of the Ferrari Amalfi coupe with a retractable soft top cover.

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 06:06 AM IST
By Mainak Das
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Ferrari has officially introduced the new Amalfi Spider in India, with prices starting at 4.6 crore (ex-showroom). The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is essentially the convertible derivative of the Amalfi coupe, with the latter being the successor to the Roma. The Ferrari Amalfi was already introduced to the Indian market earlier this year, and now with the arrival of the Amalfi Spider, the lineup is complete.

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider gets a fabric soft top and packs a V8 under the hood.
Ferrari Amalfi Spider
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The Ferrari Amalfi Spider gets a fabric soft top and packs a V8 under the hood.

While the Ferrari Amalfi Spider shares the same basic design and silhouette of the Amalfi coupe, there are distinct characteristics as well, which set the siblings apart from each other. If the Ferrari Amalfi Spider is your dream car and you have been planning to buy it, here are the top five facts about this convertible sports car.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Price

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The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is more affordable than the Ferrari Amalfi coupe. Priced at 4.6 crore (ex-showroom), the Amalfi Spider is 99 lakh more affordable than its coupe sibling, which comes with a price tag of 5.59 crore (ex-showroom).

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Powertrain

Powering the Ferrari's latest offering in India is the same 3.9-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine that works under the hood of the Amalfi coupe. Mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox, this engine churns out 640 bhp peak power and 760 Nm of maximum torque. The Amalfi Spider is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Interestingly, this is the same acceleration time as its coupe counterpart, even though the convertible soft top is 86 kg heavier than its sibling.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: A retractable soft top

Apart from the retractable soft top, the overall design and silhouette of the Amalfi Spider remain the same as the coupe. It gets slim LED headlamps connected by a black strip, large front air intakes, and a sporty front bumper meant to improve airflow. At the rear, it features slim LED tail-lamps, a quad exhaust setup and an active rear spoiler that automatically adjusts depending on driving conditions to improve stability.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Similar cabin and features

Inside the cockpit, the Ferrari Amalfi Spider shares the same design as its coupe sibling. It gets a 2+2 seating configuration, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons. There is a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch display for the front passenger. Other features include powered front seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, etc. On the safety front, it gets a Level 2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree surround-view camera. Ferrari claims that the Amalfi offers 255 litres of boot space with the roof closed, which is reduced to 172 litres when the roof is folded away.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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