Jawa Yezdi launches 42 Bobber, buy at starting price of 2.06 lakh

Jawa Yezdi has launched its all-new motorcycle, 42 Bobber, in the Indian market. Rolled out in three variants, the motorcycle is available at a starting price of ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom); its top-end variant is priced at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the company has commenced the bike's online and offline bookings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawa 42 Bobber engine

The bike has been given a 334cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 30.64Ps maximum power and peak torque of 32.74Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Jawa 42 Bobber features

It comes with a new handlebar, new fuel tank, clock console, and an all-new seat. For better riding, it gets an improved ABS calibration. Also, there is an LCD display with LED lighting around it. The tyres are thick and wide.

Jawa 42 Bobber colours and variants

The three variants are Mystic Copper ( ₹2,06,500), Moonstone White ( ₹2,07,500), and dual-tone Jasper Red ( ₹2,09,187). You can book your favourite motorcycle on the company's website at a token amount of ₹5,000. Also, if you cancel your plan to purchase, the amount will be refunded to you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON