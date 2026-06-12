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Kawasaki extends Ninja ZX-10R price cut, superbike now costs 17.90 lakh

Kawasaki offers up to ₹2.89 lakh benefits on the Ninja ZX-10R. The limited offer lasts until June 30. Buyers should verify terms with authorised dealerships.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 09:06 am IST
By Paarth Khatri
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Kawasaki India has extended its limited-period offer on the Ninja ZX-10R, with customers now able to avail benefits of up to 2.89 lakh. With the discount applied, the litre-class superbike is effectively available at an ex-showroom price of 17.90 lakh. Interested buyers should note that the exact terms and conditions of the offer can be confirmed only through authorised Kawasaki dealerships. The latest announcement states that the promotional offer will remain valid until 30th June 2026.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
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The ZX-10R comes loaded with electronics and features.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in two paint schemes for the Indian market: Metallic Graphite Gray with Metallic Diablo Black and Lime Green with Pearl Blizzard White. The number of motorcycles available under the scheme has not been disclosed, and customers are advised to check with their nearest dealership for stock availability.

What powers the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R?

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The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that develops 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and comes equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. The motorcycle is also E20 fuel compliant, allowing it to run on the ethanol-blended fuel currently available at fuel stations across India.

(Also read: Kawasaki halts bookings for MY26 KLX 230 in India)

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Features and hardware

The ZX-10R continues to offer a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, giving riders access to essential information and connected features. It also comes loaded with advanced rider assistance systems such as multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control, and engine brake control.

Suspension duties are handled by Showa Balance Free Front Forks (BFF) at the front and a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) monoshock at the rear. An Ohlins electronic steering damper further enhances high-speed stability and rider confidence.

Braking performance comes from twin 330 mm front discs and a 220 mm rear disc, delivering strong and controlled stopping power that complements the superbike's high-performance capabilities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paarth Khatri

Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.

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