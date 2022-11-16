Kawasaki launches 2023 Ninja 650 in India at 7.12 lakh. Details here

Two-wheeler giant Kawasaki on Wednesday launched the 2023 Ninja 650 in India at a price of ₹7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is currently available only in the Lime Green shade.

The new Ninja comes with an improved windshield, new tyres, sharper new styling and cleaner emissions. According to Kawasaki's website, the motorcycle has a liquid-cooled, four-stroke Parallel Twin type engine and a six Speed, Return transmission.

The 2023 Ninja 650 generates 50.2 kW {68 PS} / 8,000 rpm of maximum power and a maximum torque of 64.0 N.m {6.5 kgf.m} / 6,700 rpm. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 130 mm and a seat height of 790 mm.

The wheelbase of the 2023 Ninja 650 is 1,410 mm.

A top feature of the motorcycle is the Kawasaki TRaction Control.

“Kawasaki's advanced traction control system provides both enhanced sport riding performance and the peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate low-traction surfaces with confidence. Two modes allow riders to adjust settings to suit the riding situation and rider preference,” Kawasaki says.

Other features of the 2023 Ninja 650 include Smartphone Connectivity and TFT Colour Instrumentation.

When it comes to smartphone connectivity, Kawasaki says that Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” many instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience, the company adds.

The TFT Colour Instrumentation, on the other hand, gives the 2023 Ninja 650's cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance.