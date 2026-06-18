...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kawasaki Ninja 500: 5 things to know about the 2026 model

Kawasaki’s updated Ninja 500 reaches India with E20 compatibility, revised colour options and a higher price tag.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 01:02 pm IST
By Ryan Paul Massey
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450X
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hero XPulse 200 4V
₹ 1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450S
₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 has received its 2026 model year update for India, bringing a handful of changes while retaining its familiar overall package. Although the motorcycle remains largely unchanged, there are a few important details that shape where it now stands in the segment. Here are five key things to know about the updated bike:

1) E20 compatibility and new signature paint

Personalised Offers on
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Check Offers
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500.

The most significant change for the 2026 model is compliance with E20 fuel standards. Alongside this update, Kawasaki has also introduced its signature green colour for the latest version. Beyond these revisions, the motorcycle remains identical to the earlier model.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 500

₹ 5.66 - 5.76 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

CFMoto 650GT

₹ 5.59 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Kawasaki Z650

₹ 6.65 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Yamaha R3 2026

₹ 4.8 Lakhs Onwards

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Benelli 502 C

₹ 5.25 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Matter Aera

₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

2) Engine specifications

Power continues to come from the existing 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The unit develops 45 bhp at 10,000rpm and 42.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox paired with a slip/assist clutch.

3) Conventional hardware

The Ninja 500 retains its steel trellis frame and suspension arrangement consisting of telescopic front forks with 120mm travel and a rear monoshock offering 130mm travel. Unlike several competing motorcycles in this segment that have adopted upside-down forks, Kawasaki has stayed with a simpler setup.

4) Straightforward riding experience

The motorcycle avoids a long electronics list and instead keeps equipment levels basic. A Bluetooth-compatible negative LCD instrument display and slip/assist clutch are included, while rider assistance is limited to dual-channel ABS. The rear ABS function also cannot be deactivated separately.

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 110/70-R17 front and 150/60-R17 rear Dunlop Sportmax tyres.

5) Import route pricing

The Ninja 500 continues to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU), unlike several Kawasaki motorcycles sold as CKD models. Import-related costs, combined with taxation on motorcycles above 350cc, contribute to its pricing structure.

At 5.76 lakh, the motorcycle sits well above the Aprilia RS 457 range, which is priced between 4.22 lakh and 4.37 lakh. The Ninja 500 also weighs 171 kg with its 14-litre fuel tank full and uses a relatively accessible 785mm seat height.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Car and Bike / Kawasaki Ninja 500: 5 things to know about the 2026 model
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.