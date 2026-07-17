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Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets free touring windshield with limited period offer

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 features a steel trellis frame, adjustable suspension, and dual-channel ABS. Priced at ₹7.77 lakh.

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 10:30 AM IST
By Paarth Khatri
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Kawasaki India has announced a new limited-time offer for buyers of the Ninja 650. Customers purchasing the middleweight sportbike during the promotional period will receive a genuine Kawasaki touring windshield free of cost. The accessory is aimed at enhancing the motorcycle's touring capabilities by offering better wind protection on long highway rides.

Free touring accessory for buyers

Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses a 649 cc parallel twin engine.
Kawasaki Ninja 650
EMI starting at just₹10,800/Month
Check Eligibility
Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses a 649 cc parallel twin engine.

The complimentary touring windshield is taller than the standard unit fitted on the Ninja 650. It helps divert wind away from the rider's chest and helmet, reducing fatigue during extended journeys. Since it is an official Kawasaki accessory, buyers can benefit from improved touring comfort without paying extra for the upgrade.

Check similar Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹10,800/month
Check Eligibility
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
₹ 9.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹13,000/month
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Kawasaki Z650
₹ 6.65 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹9,200/month
Check Eligibility
Triumph Trident 660
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹12,400/month
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Matter Aera
₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹2,600/month
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Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.85 - 2.21 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹2,600/month
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The offer is available for a limited period, which is till 31st July 2026. If you want more information about the offer, we would suggest that you reach out to the nearest authorised dealership for more information.

No changes to engine or performance

Apart from the new accessory offer, the Ninja 650 remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 67 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch, which reduces clutch effort and offers smoother downshifts.

Chassis and features

In terms of equipment, the Ninja 650 comes with full-LED lighting, a colour TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app, traction control and a sporty full-fairing design inspired by the larger Ninja models.

Price and rivals

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it competes with motorcycles such as the Triumph Daytona 660, Honda CBR650R and Aprilia RS 660.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paarth Khatri

Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.

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