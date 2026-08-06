Kia Carnival, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Syros, Sonet get benefits of up to 1.5 lakh in August 2026

South Korean automaker Kia is offering attractive benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in August 2026 on SUVs and MPVs from its product portfolio. Additionally, the benefits are available on its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine-powered offerings. The offers might differ based on vehicle availability and region. Customers are advised to visit their nearest dealership for more details





Kia Sonet Benefits August 2026

Kia Carens Clavis EMI starting at just ₹14,700/ Month Check Eligibility Kia Carnival, Seltos, Sonet get benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in August 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The entry-level sub-4m compact SUV from Kia, the Sonet, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹50,000. The company is offering the Sonet with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 along with a ₹15,000 scrappage bonus. Additionally, Kia is offering corporate benefits of up to ₹15,000, while the HX 1.2 O variant is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000.

Kia Syros Benefits August 2026

The Kia Syros is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000. Additionally, the company is offering a scrappage bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹15,000. In addition, the Kia Syros is being offered with an extended warranty along with dealer benefits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kia Seltos Benefits August 2026

{{^usCountry}} The Kia Seltos is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 along with a corporate benefit of ₹20,000. Moreover, the compact SUV is being offered with dealer-end benefits, which can include free accessories and extended warranty, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kia Seltos is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 along with a corporate benefit of ₹20,000. Moreover, the compact SUV is being offered with dealer-end benefits, which can include free accessories and extended warranty, among others. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kia Carens Clavis Benefits August 2026

The offers on the Kia Carens Clavis in August are exclusively on the turbocharged petrol variant. The company is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹15,000. In addition, the MPV is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage bonus of ₹20,000.

( Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kia Carens Clavis EV Benefits August 2026

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is being offered with a ₹20,000 cash discount, a ₹20,000 exchange bonus and a ₹15,000 corporate discount. In addition, the electric MPV is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage bonus of ₹20,000.

Kia Carnival Benefits August 2026

The premium MPV from the stables of Kia, the Carnival, is being offered with the highest discount of ₹1.5 lakh, which includes a ₹1 lakh exchange bonus and a ₹50,000 corporate discount along with scrappage benefits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}