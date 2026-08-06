Kia Carnival, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Syros, Sonet get benefits of up to 1.5 lakh in August 2026

South Korean automaker Kia is offering attractive benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in August 2026 on SUVs and MPVs from its product portfolio. Additionally, the benefits are available on its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine-powered offerings. The offers might differ based on vehicle availability and region. Customers are advised to visit their nearest dealership for more details
Kia Sonet Benefits August 2026
The entry-level sub-4m compact SUV from Kia, the Sonet, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹50,000. The company is offering the Sonet with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 along with a ₹15,000 scrappage bonus. Additionally, Kia is offering corporate benefits of up to ₹15,000, while the HX 1.2 O variant is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000.
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Kia Syros Benefits August 2026
The Kia Syros is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000. Additionally, the company is offering a scrappage bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹15,000. In addition, the Kia Syros is being offered with an extended warranty along with dealer benefits.
Kia Seltos Benefits August 2026
The Kia Seltos is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 along with a corporate benefit of ₹20,000. Moreover, the compact SUV is being offered with dealer-end benefits, which can include free accessories and extended warranty, among others.{{/usCountry}}
The Kia Seltos is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 along with a corporate benefit of ₹20,000. Moreover, the compact SUV is being offered with dealer-end benefits, which can include free accessories and extended warranty, among others.{{/usCountry}}
Kia Carens Clavis Benefits August 2026
The offers on the Kia Carens Clavis in August are exclusively on the turbocharged petrol variant. The company is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹15,000. In addition, the MPV is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage bonus of ₹20,000.
( Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t )
Kia Carens Clavis EV Benefits August 2026
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is being offered with a ₹20,000 cash discount, a ₹20,000 exchange bonus and a ₹15,000 corporate discount. In addition, the electric MPV is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a scrappage bonus of ₹20,000.
Kia Carnival Benefits August 2026
The premium MPV from the stables of Kia, the Carnival, is being offered with the highest discount of ₹1.5 lakh, which includes a ₹1 lakh exchange bonus and a ₹50,000 corporate discount along with scrappage benefits.