Kia Motors launches 2023 Seltos SUV, pricing begins at 10.89 lakh

Kia Motors on Friday launched the 2023 Seltos SUV in India, updating a car that was first launched here in August 2019, marking the South Korean auto giant’s debut in the country.

The new Kia Seltos continues to be offered in Tech Line, X Line and GT Line (in pic).

The 2023 Seltos arrives in India with a slew of updates. These include those in its exterior design, cabin improvements, feature enhancements, ADAS Level-2 technology, and an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor.

2023 Seltos: Variants and price

It is available through three broad trim lines, namely Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The pricing begins at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Seltos: Features

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets several feature updates, including rain-sensing auto wipers, wireless phone charger, 8-speaker Bose sound system, a new layout connecting the main and driver displays, air purification, rear window shade (as standard), ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, new dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and more.

2023 Seltos: Powertrain

Even in its updated avatar, Seltos continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. There is a 1.5-litre diesel motor as well.

But the latest addition to the powertrain is a 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol motor that generates 158bhp power and 253Nm torque. This unit, however, is without a manual transmission pairing, paired instead with a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT.

2023 Seltos: Colours

Depending on the variant and trim, the car can either be in an all-black cabin colour theme or a beige theme.

