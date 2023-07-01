Kia releases teaser of Seltos facelift, SUV's interior revealed. Check details

Kia Motors has released a teaser of the upcoming Seltos facelift SUV ahead of the latter's July 4 launch in India, revealing the car's interior. This is the first major facelift for Seltos in the country; in August 2019, it became Kia's maiden offering for India.

Seltos facelift: Interior

The new Kia Seltos will come with updated interior which will include a large dual screen as well design upgrades on the outside like a redesigned grille, new set of LED headlights among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to HT Auto, the model will get a large dual screen setup, which will be the SUV's infotainment screen (10.25 inches), as well as its digital driver display. The steering wheel, on the other hand, features mounted controls, while the central console holds buttons for key functions such as climate control, and more.

Seltos facelift: Features

The biggest addition to Seltos facelift is likely to be the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). Kia is also likely to equip the car with safety features such as blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, AEB (automatic emergency braking), lane-keep assist, 6 airbags, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), ESC (electronic stability control), ESC (electronic stability control), hill assist, brake assist, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), etc.

Seltos facelift: Powertrain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The South Korean auto giant may offer 3 engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol unit with manual and iMT gearbox options, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit with manual and automatic transmissions.

Seltos facelift: Bookings and rivals

For the Seltos facelift, the company has opened ‘unofficial’ bookings at ₹25,000 at the dealership level. Upon launch, the car will have Creta, Grand Vitara (both Maruti Suzuki) as rivals in the compact SUV segment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail