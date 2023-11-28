Kia Seltos SUV undergoes price cut after feature removed. Check how much you can save

Seltos, a Kia Motors SUV that rivals Hyundai's Creta in India, has seen a price change in the country, as the South Korean giant has slashed prices of some variants after partially removing a feature.

A file photo of the Kia Seltos SUV (Kia Motors/Twitter)

Incidentally, the price reduction move comes within a month of Kia hiking the car's rates by up to ₹30,000.

Price cut, and variants impacted

The manufacturer has given Seltos a price drop of up to ₹2000. The variants on which the reduction will apply are the manual and iMT versions of the HTX and HTX Plus trims that use petrol and diesel; the cuts also apply to both the DCT and automatic versions of the GTX trim offered with turbocharged petrol and diesel units.

The rates of the X-Line variants, on the other hand, remain unchanged.

Prices post revision

Now, the HTX variants will have a starting rate of ₹15.18 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new starting price for the GTX Plus variants is ₹19.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Which feature has been removed?

Each variant offered with one-touch rolling down of windows, will now have the feature available only on the window on the driver's side. The X-Line trim, however, will continue to get the one-touch feature on all the windows.

Kia Seltos: Powertrain

Seltos comes with as many as three engine options, including the 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit in the car's 2023 version. The engine generates 158 bhp of maximum power and 253 Nm peak torque.

The other two engines – both 1.5-litre – are a naturally aspirated petrol unit, and a diesel unit, each with 115 bhp of maximum power. The peak torque output, meanwhile, is 44 Nm and 250 Nm, respectively.

