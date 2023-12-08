Kia Sonet facelift details revealed ahead of launch. Here's all that the SUV gets
The 2024 Kia Sonet will be officially unveiled on December 14 at an event in Delhi.
Kia Motors has shared a few teasers of the upcoming facelift version of its Sonet sub-compact SUV, revealing some details of the car that will be officially unveiled on December 14 at an event in Delhi.
To be offered in both petrol and diesel, the 2024 Sonet facelift will come in six trims.
Design
As seen in the videos, the model gets an updated front face that includes a fresh set of LED headlights and DRL units, and updated LED taillights with a connected LED strip. The vehicle also gets redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels.
Features
In the interior, too, Kia has made several changes. These include a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated digital driver display with with level 1 ADAS technology, a 360 degree camera, ventilated front seats, traction control modes (three), electrically-adjustable driver seat, etc.. There are likely to be as many as 10 ADAS features such as collision warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, among others.
Powertrain
This Sonet facelift will be offered with the same set of petrol and diesel engines that power the car's regular version. Overall, there are three options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit (smallest option), a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit.
Colours
The model has 10 colour options besides a matte edition. Like Seltos, there will be a new Pewter Olive exterior colour theme as well.
Rivals
When it finally hits the showrooms, the SUV will take on rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and more.