KTM 390 SMC R spotted testing in India

KTM appears to be getting closer to expanding its India line-up with the addition of the 390 SMC R. The supermoto-style motorcycle has once again been spotted testing on Indian roads, marking its second public appearance and strengthening speculation around a potential launch in the coming months. KTM 390 SMC R shares its underpinnings with other 390 models of the brand.

The test mule was seen wearing camouflage, but key design cues were still visible. Unlike the KTM 390 Enduro R, the SMC R is built with a road-focused supermoto setup. It runs on 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in road-biased tyres, giving it a distinctly aggressive stance. The tall seat height, slim body panels and flat seat further reinforce its supermoto credentials.

At its core, the KTM 390 SMC R is expected to share its platform with the 390 Enduro R. This means a lightweight steel trellis frame, long-travel suspension from WP and a strong braking setup. Internationally, the bike uses a 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. However, for India, KTM is reportedly evaluating a new 350cc version of this motor to avoid the higher tax slab that applies to motorcycles above 350cc.

This revised engine is expected to retain much of the performance character of the existing unit, with output likely to be in the region of 40bhp. It will also comply with upcoming emission norms while helping KTM keep pricing competitive in the Indian market. If introduced, this motor could eventually make its way into other KTM and Husqvarna models sold locally.

Feature-wise, the KTM 390 SMC R is likely to be well equipped. Expect switchable ABS with a supermoto mode, traction control, ride modes and a full-colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity. These features would place it on par with the rest of KTM’s premium 390 range.

The introduction of the 390 SMC R would be significant for the Indian two-wheeler market. The supermoto segment is still largely unexplored in India, and KTM has a history of creating niche segments with models like the Duke and the Adventure.

While KTM has not confirmed a launch timeline yet, repeated testing suggests that the brand is actively evaluating the bike for India. An official announcement could be expected sometime later this year.