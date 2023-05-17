This brand new Lamborghini SUV is for 40 customers only. Details here

For the owners of its Essenza SCV12 race car, Lamborghini on Tuesday unveiled Urus Performante Essenza SCV12, a limited-run special edition of its Urus Performante SUV.

Lamborghini's Urus Performante Special Edition (Image courtesy: Lamborghini)

Essenza SCV12, according to Lamborghini, is a hypercar designed for track use only. Its production was limited to just 40 units.

Here is all you need to know about Lamborghini's Urus Performante Essenza SCV12:

(1.) Accordingly, Urus Performante Essenza SCV12, too, will have only 40 units, one for each owner of Essenza SCV12. These customers also got to configure their respective special edition unit, with details taken from their Essenza SCV12s.

(2.) As per the Italian auto giant, which manufactures luxury sports cars and SUVs, this SUV is the result of a ‘close collaboration’ between the company's Centro Stile, its Ad Personam department, and customers.

(3.) For each unit of the SUV, Centro Stile created a dedicated livery, using colour combinations explicitly chosen for the buyer. For the paintwork, a 2-tone colour scheme has been used.

(4.) Also, it comes with details such as exposed carbon fibre elements, exclusive upholstery, carbon fibre decorations, black anodised aluminum elements, and more.

(5.) For a more exclusive look, the doors of each model have been painted with the original car's number. To make it appear sportier, on the other hand, it has been painted black on the lower part.

