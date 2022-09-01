Launched in India in August, this Hyundai SUV fails Latin NCAP test: Report

Hyundai's luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV)- the 2022 Tucson, has failed miserably in the Latin NCAP safety crash test, getting a score of zero.

This SUV was launched in India on August 10. A report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan on Thursday said that the Latin NCAP tested two variants of the Tucson for its crash test.

The variant with dual front airbags scored zero while the variant with six airbags got a 3-star safety rating.

When it comes to adult occupant safety, the dual front airbags variant of Tucson scored 20.09 points, which was 50.23% of the total points.

For child occupant safety, the variant scored 2.62 points, which is 5.34% of the total points, the Live Hindustan report added.

For detecting pedestrians, the luxury SUV scored 48%.

On the other hand, the Tucson's variant with six airbags scored over 80% with regard to adult occupant safety and nearly 70% for child occupant safety.

In India, Hyundai Tuscan is available at a starting price of ₹27.70 (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹34.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The petrol engine produces 156 PS power and 192 Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 186 PS power and 416 Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The safety functions of the 2022 Tucson include- Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Drive Attention Warning, Blind Spot View Monitor and Safe Exit Warning.

