Lok Adalat to be held in Delhi on May 9; How you can get rid of pending challans

Delhi vehicle owners with unresolved traffic challans will now have an opportunity to settle eligible cases on May 9. This has been arranged by the authorities through a special Lok Adalat being conducted across district courts in the capital. The initiative, organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, is aimed at reducing the backlog of minor traffic offence cases while helping motorists avoid lengthy court procedures.

Personalised Offers on Mahindra BE 6 Check Offers Motorists can visit a Delhi district court on May 9 for the Lok Adalat settlement of pending traffic challans.(HT_PRINT)

The one-day settlement process comes at a time when authorities in Delhi are increasing scrutiny of unpaid e-challans and repeat traffic violations. Officials have also warned that repeated non-payment of challans could invite stricter action, including possible suspension of driving licences in certain cases.

Courts and timings

The Lok Adalat will function from 10 am to 4 pm on May 9 at several district court complexes in Delhi. These include Karkardooma Court, Saket District Court, Patiala House Courts, Rouse Avenue Court Complex, Dwarka District Court, Rohini Courts and Tis Hazari Courts.

Motorists must appear only at the court assigned on their appointment slip, which is linked to the location where the challan was originally issued.

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Eligible cases

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Only challans issued up to January 31, 2026, can be settled during this session. The Lok Adalat will deal with minor traffic offences such as riding without a helmet, failing to wear a seat belt, overspeeding, jumping red lights and illegal parking violations.

Cases involving serious offences will not be considered. These include drunk driving, hit-and-run incidents and major accident-related violations.

Prior registration required

Participation in the Lok Adalat requires prior registration. The registration booking window opened between May 4 and May 7 and is currently closed. Only motorists who secured an appointment slot in advance will be permitted to attend proceedings.

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Required documents

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{{^usCountry}} Participants must carry a printed copy of the challan along with the appointment letter carrying the token number. Authorities may also ask for valid identity proof during verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Participants must carry a printed copy of the challan along with the appointment letter carrying the token number. Authorities may also ask for valid identity proof during verification. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Orders passed by the Lok Adalat will be treated as final and binding, allowing eligible motorists to close pending challan disputes without future legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Orders passed by the Lok Adalat will be treated as final and binding, allowing eligible motorists to close pending challan disputes without future legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ryan Paul Massey ...Read More Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing. Read Less

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