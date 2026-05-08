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Lok Adalat to be held in Delhi on May 9; How you can get rid of pending challans

Delhi motorists with pending traffic challans can settle eligible cases on May 9 through Lok Adalat proceedings at district courts.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 04:52 pm IST
By Ryan Paul Massey

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Delhi vehicle owners with unresolved traffic challans will now have an opportunity to settle eligible cases on May 9. This has been arranged by the authorities through a special Lok Adalat being conducted across district courts in the capital. The initiative, organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, is aimed at reducing the backlog of minor traffic offence cases while helping motorists avoid lengthy court procedures.

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Motorists can visit a Delhi district court on May 9 for the Lok Adalat settlement of pending traffic challans.(HT_PRINT)

The one-day settlement process comes at a time when authorities in Delhi are increasing scrutiny of unpaid e-challans and repeat traffic violations. Officials have also warned that repeated non-payment of challans could invite stricter action, including possible suspension of driving licences in certain cases.

Courts and timings

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The Lok Adalat will function from 10 am to 4 pm on May 9 at several district court complexes in Delhi. These include Karkardooma Court, Saket District Court, Patiala House Courts, Rouse Avenue Court Complex, Dwarka District Court, Rohini Courts and Tis Hazari Courts.

Motorists must appear only at the court assigned on their appointment slip, which is linked to the location where the challan was originally issued.

(Also read: India & EU to pool 169 crore to build EV battery recycling technologies)

Eligible cases

Only challans issued up to January 31, 2026, can be settled during this session. The Lok Adalat will deal with minor traffic offences such as riding without a helmet, failing to wear a seat belt, overspeeding, jumping red lights and illegal parking violations.

Cases involving serious offences will not be considered. These include drunk driving, hit-and-run incidents and major accident-related violations.

Prior registration required

Participation in the Lok Adalat requires prior registration. The registration booking window opened between May 4 and May 7 and is currently closed. Only motorists who secured an appointment slot in advance will be permitted to attend proceedings.

(Also read: India's used-car market to become world’s number 3 by FY31: Redseer report)

Required documents

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

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