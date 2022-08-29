L&T Technology Services bags 5-year deal from BMW for its hybrid vehicles

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has bagged a five-year, multi-million dollar deal from German automobile giant BMW, to provide high-end engineering services for the company’s suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.

According to a statement issued by the LTTS on Monday, the deal was awarded to LTTS due to its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and the company's proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones.

“The LTTS team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management,” the statement on Monday said.

The statement added that the company has an existing Near Shore Center which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW's infotainment consoles and its hybrid electric vehicles.

Reacting to the development, Abhishek Sinha, chief operating officer (COO) and board member of LTTS, said the deal is a testament to the company's long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain.

“Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies," Sinha said.

Sinha pointed out that the deal will strengthen LTTS' existing engagement with BMW. The company is fully committed to deploying its digital engineering capabilities and assisting with the launch of their (BMW) new family of hybrid vehicles, he added.