Mahindra launches Neo Limited Edition of Bolero, priced at 11.5 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the Neo Limited Edition of Bolero, pricing the SUV at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is based on the top-spec variant of the vehicle and is ₹29,000 more expensive than the latter. On the other hand, its cost is ₹78,000 less than the range-topping N10 (O) model of Bolero.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bolero Neo Limited Edition: Features

According to HT Auto, the homegrown automaker has given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in Bolero Neo Limited Edition. There is, however, no Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the SUV does come with a reverse -parking camera, cruise control, the in-house Bluesense connectivity app, steering mounted audio controls; an under-seat storage tray has also been given as a clever storage space option, below the driver's seat.

Bolero Neo Limited Edition: Powertrain

No mechanical changes have been made to this new variant and, therefore, a 1.5-litre mHawk engine. The motor, which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, generates maximum power and peak torque of 100 bhp and 260 Nm respectively. The limited edition, however, misses out on the Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD), which is specific to the N10 (O) variant and helps it in tackling rough roads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON