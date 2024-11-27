Mahindra XUV 9e is a challenger to luxury electric cars. Key things you should know

Mahindra created quite a ripple in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with its two new electric SUVs, namely the XEV 9e and BE 6e, which were launched on November 26. The Mahindra BE 6e debuted the homegrown carmaker's Born Electric (BE) sub-brand, which is dedicated to electric cars, while the other model XEV 9e came as a more premium offering under the XEV sub-brand. The Mahindra BE 6e was launched at ₹18.90 (ex-showroom), while the more premium Mahindra XEV 9e was introduced at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the SUVs were launched only in a single variant, while higher variants are slated to launch later. Mahindra XEV 9e claims to come equipped with technology that is available in luxury electric cars priced in the bracket of ₹ 70-80 lakh.

Despite being priced at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts the electric SUV in the same bracket as the top-end Tata Curvv EV as well as mid variant of MG ZS EV, the Mahindra XEV 9e has been touted as an EV that challenges the luxury electric cars priced in ₹70-80 lakh bracket. The carmaker claims that the technology onboard the XEV 9e makes it a capable challenger to the luxury electric cars.

Here is a quick look at the key facts of the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Price, booking, delivery

The Mahindra XEV 9e will be available in three different pack options: Pack 1, Pack 2 and Pack 3. Pricing of the Pack 1 has been announced. The electric SUV will start reaching dealerships in January 2025 and deliveries of the EV will begin from the end of February or early March next year. Bookings for Mahindra XEV 9e will eventually open at existing dealerships as well as the company's online sales platform.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Audio system

The Mahindra XEV 9e along with the Mahindra BE 6e feature a 16-speaker, 1400-watt Harman Kardon sound system that is being claimed as the best in-car audio technology anywhere in the world. The Mahindra Sonic Studio Experience claims to encompass the speaker units with cutting-edge technologies from the world of audio entertainment to elevate the in-car audio experience. The EVs make use of Dolby Atmos technology for a surround-sound effect.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Safety features

The Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV comes with as many as seven airbags and will feature a 360-degree surround-view camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. The entry-level Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 that has been launched, gets six airbags, a reverse parking camera, an electronic parking brake and a tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS).

Mahindra XEV 9e: Battery, range, performance

The Mahindra XEV 9e gets two different battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The automaker announced the pricing of the 59 kWh battery pack equipped XEV 9e only, while the 79 kWh battery pack powered versions will be launched later. The 79 kWh battery pack promises a 550 km range on a single charge. The electric powertrain is capable of churning out 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The XEV 9e has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent charge in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.