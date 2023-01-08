Maruti Suzuki Baleno top-selling car in December | See list

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:06 AM IST

As many as seven Maruti Suzuki vehicles were among the top 10 selling cars last month.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift hatchback launched in new avatar.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Baleno, a premium hatchback manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, was the top-selling car in the country in December last year. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, as many as 16,932 units of the car were sold last month, giving it a market share of 14.34%.

Overall, seven Maruti Suzuki vehicles were on the highest-selling list for December 2022, with Tata and Hyundai being the other two manufacturers on the list.

RankModelDecember 2022December 2021Increase (Growth %)
1.Maruti Suzuki Baleno16,93214,4582,474 (17.11%)
2.Maruti Suzuki Ertiga12,27311,840433 (3.66%)
3.Maruti Suzuki Swift12,06115,661-3600 (-22.99%)
4.Tata Nexon12,05312,899-846 (-6.56%)
5.Maruti Suzuki Dzire11,99710,6331,364 (12.83%)
6.Maruti Suzuki Brezza11,2009,5311,669 (17.51%)
7.Tata Punch10,5868,0082,578 (32.19%)
8.Maruti Suzuki Eeco10,5819,1651,416 (15.45%)
9.Hyundai Creta10,2057,6092,596 (34.12%)
10.Maruti Suzuki WagonR10,18119,728-9,547 (-48.39%)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features and specifications

In the all-new Baleno, the homegrown automaker has given two engine options: a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder K12N petrol unit and a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit. These generate maximum power output of 83 bhp and 90 bhp respectively. The car comes with both manual and automatic transmission.

It hatchback has features such as a 360-degree camera, making it the first in its segment with the feature. There is also a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system which supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For connectivity, meanwhile, there are features including wireless phone charging, Alexa voice command etc.

