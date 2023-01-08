Maruti Suzuki Baleno top-selling car in December | See list

Baleno, a premium hatchback manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, was the top-selling car in the country in December last year. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, as many as 16,932 units of the car were sold last month, giving it a market share of 14.34%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new features via OTA update. Check details

Overall, seven Maruti Suzuki vehicles were on the highest-selling list for December 2022, with Tata and Hyundai being the other two manufacturers on the list.

Rank Model December 2022 December 2021 Increase (Growth %) 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,932 14,458 2,474 (17.11%) 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 12,273 11,840 433 (3.66%) 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift 12,061 15,661 -3600 (-22.99%) 4. Tata Nexon 12,053 12,899 -846 (-6.56%) 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 11,997 10,633 1,364 (12.83%) 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 11,200 9,531 1,669 (17.51%) 7. Tata Punch 10,586 8,008 2,578 (32.19%) 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 10,581 9,165 1,416 (15.45%) 9. Hyundai Creta 10,205 7,609 2,596 (34.12%) 10. Maruti Suzuki WagonR 10,181 19,728 -9,547 (-48.39%)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features and specifications

In the all-new Baleno, the homegrown automaker has given two engine options: a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder K12N petrol unit and a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit. These generate maximum power output of 83 bhp and 90 bhp respectively. The car comes with both manual and automatic transmission.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variants of Baleno, XL6

It hatchback has features such as a 360-degree camera, making it the first in its segment with the feature. There is also a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system which supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For connectivity, meanwhile, there are features including wireless phone charging, Alexa voice command etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail